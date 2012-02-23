An EU vote on Thursday on a plan to label oil from tar sands as more carbon intensive than other fuels ended in stalemate, meaning the issue will be debated by European Union ministers.

The draft proposal by the European Union's executive Commission triggered intense lobbying from the oil industry and from Canada, which says it unfairly discriminates against Canadian crude.

Both the oil industry and Canada have argued that tar sands, also referred to as oil sands, are a crucial source from a politically stable nation, which is not a member of producers' club the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Environmentalists say a body of scientific evidence supports the EU view that fuel from oil sands is more carbon intensive than that from other sources.

Following are details of the progress of the proposal and some facts on Canada's vast bituminous deposits.

SLOW PROGRESS

After Thursday's meeting of technical experts, discussion on the proposal to label transport fuels according to their carbon intensity moves from technical committees to ministerial debate.

The EU proposal assigns tar sands a default greenhouse gas value of 107 grams of carbon per megajoule, informing buyers they have more climate impact across their lifecycle than conventional crude, which is awarded 87.5 grams.

If finalized, the ranking would complete legislation agreed in 2008 and formally adopted in 2009, when the EU agreed to reduce the carbon intensity of its transport fuels by 6 percent by 2020 as part of wider goals to cut carbon emissions by 20 percent by 2020.

Most fuels were given carbon rankings by the end of 2010.

A decision on whether to include tar sands was delayed after Canada objected, but the Commission decided in October last year they should be included.

The EU so far does not import Canadian tar sands directly, although some refined products it uses are sourced from them. The volume imported could increase if Canada overcomes domestic and U.S. opposition to succeed in building new pipelines.

SIZE OF DEPOSITS

Canada has the world's third biggest oil reserves, behind Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, and the largest open to foreign investment.

They are concentrated in the province of Alberta and virtually all is in the form of oil sands.

The bulk of Venezuela's oil wealth is also unconventional, while Saudi Arabia's is mostly easy-to-extract conventional oil.

According to figures from Canada's environment ministry in a document released under Canada's Access to Information Act, they are expected to contribute $1.7 trillion towards Canada's gross domestic product over the next 25 years.

CARBON EMISSIONS

The same document says oil-sands-related emissions are predicted to increase by 130 percent between 2008 and 2020 to reach 90 million tons.

Under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Canada had a pledge to cut its emissions by 17 percent from 2005 levels by 2020.

But in December last year, just after climate change talks in Durban agreed how to take forward the Kyoto Protocol on slowing greenhouse emissions, Canada said it was leaving the Kyoto process.

For now Canada is the world's eighth biggest emitter of carbon, the International Energy Agency in Paris has found.

ENERGY-INTENSIVE EXTRACTION

Oil sands are deposits of sand and clay saturated with bitumen and water. When close to the surface, they can be mined. In this case, the bitumen-soaked earth is dug out by giant shovels and taken to a separation plant.

Deeper deposits are extracted by drilling. In contrast to conventional oil extraction, steam has to be injected into the reservoir to make the bitumen flow.

Extracted bitumen then has to be upgraded before it can be refined. Primarily, upgraders in Alberta have been used to create synthetic crude. Increasingly, however, diluted bitumen is being shipped to complex refineries in the United States.

In addition to requiring increased amounts of energy and water, tar sands extraction is also associated with water pollution, loss of habitat for vulnerable species and toxic gases, in addition to carbon emissions. While Canada has acknowledged the environmental impact of extracting tar sands, it says it is working hard to minimize any damage.

Commercial tar sands extraction began in the late 1960s. It has been scaled up as oil prices have boomed over the last decade.

According to figures cited by the British government in a briefing document seen by Reuters, oil sands are economic when oil trades between $40 and $80 a barrel, partly depending on whether a carbon price is included, compared with $10-$20 for some conventional sources. Oil on international markets is trading above $120.

Canada aims to increase output to 3 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2018, up from about 1.5 million bpd now.

SCIENTIFIC BASIS

Adam Brandt, acting assistant professor in the department of Energy Resources Engineering at Stanford University, California, is among those who have found tar sands to be highly polluting.

There are uncertainties, he said, but available evidence suggested that on a "wells-to-wheels" basis, oil sands have about 15-20 percent higher greenhouse gas emissions than conventional oil, because of the extra energy used in extraction.

Brandt helped the EU come up with its 107 grams per megajoule ranking. He told Reuters the range of emissions from oil sands projects in general ranged from the low 100s to more than 120 megajoules, depending on the project. On that basis, 107 was "a reasonable and realistic default value for the industry average," he said.

The oil industry has cited other research, which finds oil sands are comparable with other heavy crudes in terms of their life-cycle carbon emissions, especially those whose production is accompanied by the flaring of associated gas.

