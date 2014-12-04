A 50-gallon spill of naphtha around the docks of Flint Hills Resources [FHR.UL] Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery was not affecting traffic along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Flint Hills said the spill of the refining byproduct primarily used in high-octane gasoline had been contained around the docks of the Corpus Christi refinery's West plant.

Crews were working to clean up the spilled naphtha, the company said.

The Coast Guard was investigating the cause of the spill, said Lieutenant Shelly Brown, the maritime safety agency's spokeswoman.

