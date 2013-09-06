Oil States International Inc (OIS.N) said it sold its tubular services business to a private company for $600 million, a day after activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed a higher stake in the oilfield services provider.

Oil States expects to use the proceeds to repay debt and to buy back shares. The company increased its share repurchase program to $500 million from $200 million.

The company said the sale would help it invest further in its accommodations, well-site services and offshore products businesses.

Oil States sold the business to Marubeni-Itochu Tubulars America Inc.

Jana Partners, headed by Barry Rosenstein, raised its stake to 11.7 percent from 9.1 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Oil States shares rose nearly 2 percent to $95.36 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

