People attend to the injured at the scene of a car crash after a car drove into a homecoming parade at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, October 24, 2015, in this handout photo provided by David Bitton/Stillwater News Press. REUTERS/David Bitton/Stillwater News Press/Handout via Reuters

STILLWATER, Okla. Three adults struck by a car that plowed into an Oklahoma State University (OSU) weekend parade were in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital while the last three children under its care have been released, officials said on Tuesday.

The group was among the eight people taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, one of several facilities that treated people in the Saturday incident at the OSU homecoming parade that left four people dead and nearly 50 others injured.

The seventh patient treated at the Oklahoma City hospital was previously released. The eighth person was two year-old toddler Nash Lucas, who died at the facility. A funeral for Lucas is planned for Wednesday in Weatherford, Oklahoma.

On Monday, an Oklahoma judge ordered that the suspect in the incident, Adacia Chambers, be held on $1 million bond on four counts of second-degree murder and granted a defense request that she be given a psychiatric examination.

Prosecutors said the 25-year-old woman acted deliberately by going around a barricade and ramming her Hyundai Elantra at high speed into the crowd. They also said one of the victims, who has not been identified, was "in fragile condition."

A lawyer for Chambers said she suffers from mental illness and unsuccessfully asked for bail to be reduced.

Second-degree murder can bring a sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison. Another hearing was set for Nov. 13.

The injured were treated at several hospitals in the state.

The emergency room at Stillwater Medical Center saw more than 40 cases on Saturday in connection with the incident, with most of those patients treated and sent home the same day.

Shyla Eggers, a spokeswoman for Stillwater Medical Center, said on Tuesday the facility still had two patients in connection with the incident, with one scheduled to go home later that day.

The Oklahoman newspaper said one adult is listed in good condition at Oklahoma City’s Mercy Hospital while another remains in serious condition at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.

Killed on the scene were a married couple, Bonnie and Marvin Stone, both 65 and of Stillwater, as well as Nikita Nakal, 23, of Mumbai, India, police said.

Four dozen people, ranging in ages from two to 66, were injured in the incident that sent shockwaves through the college town about 70 miles (115 km) west of Tulsa. The crash was captured on cellphone video and seen globally.

(Reporting by Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Marguerita Choy)