A woman suspected of driving her car into a homecoming parade crowd at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater was formally charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and assault in the incident that killed four people and injured dozens.

Adacia Chambers, 25, was charged by Payne County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas with four counts of second-degree murder and 46 counts of assault and battery in the Oct. 24 crash.

Chambers could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison if convicted on the murder charges and up to life in prison on the assault charges. Prosecutors had delayed filing formal charges because of the possibility of additional deaths.

Bonnie and Marvin Stone, both 65, of Stillwater, and Nikita Nakal, 23, of Mumbai, India, died at the scene. Nash Lucas, 2, died later from his injuries.

Chambers' arraignment is scheduled to continue on Nov. 13. She remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

Her father, Floyd Chambers, and her attorney, Tony Coleman, have said she has a history of mental illness and sought treatment twice in recent years.

While being booked after the crash, Chambers said she had a history of suicide attempts and was suicidal at the time, according to an affidavit filed with the court.

The Tulsa World reported on Wednesday that Shawn Roberson, a forensic psychologist in Edmond, Oklahoma, interviewed Chambers for 90 minutes at the jail where she is being held and gave a preliminary diagnosis of bipolar disorder,

"Based upon statements made by Ms. Chambers, I have serious concerns about her risk for self-injury and harming others if released without treatment," Roberson wrote in the report obtained by the newspaper.

The district attorney filed a motion on Wednesday afternoon for a gag order, saying that speculation about Chambers' mental state or other facts could taint the potential jury pool and result in a defense request for a change of venue.

Stillwater is about 60 miles west of Tulsa.

