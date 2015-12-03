Christina Calhoun, 25, is shown in this booking photo provided by the Tulsa County Jail, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tulsa County Jail/Handout via Reuters

TULSA, Okla. An Oklahoma woman was arrested for suspected child abuse after doctors treating her 5-year-old daughter over the weekend reported that the child weighed 19 pounds and was severely malnourished, police said on Thursday.

Christina Calhoun, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Her daughter was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital for breathing problems, and doctors reported the girl was dehydrated, malnourished and suffered from chronic medical neglect, police said.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has previously investigated Calhoun for child neglect, including one substantiated case earlier this year for failing to provide nutrition and medical attention, according to police reports.

Calhoun was being held at the Tulsa Jail with bond set at $100,000. There was no lawyer listed on her online arrest report. She is due to appear in court on Dec. 9.

According to the Tulsa World newspaper, additional arrests may be made in connection with the case. Police believe other people may have seen the child's condition and not reported it, it said.

