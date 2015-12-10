Daniel Holtzclaw, 28, of Oklahoma City is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY Supporters of 13 women, who testified of being raped and sexually assaulted by a police officer, sat vigil outside an Oklahoma City courtroom on Thursday waiting for a verdict as the jury entered its fourth day of deliberations.

Jurors have been deliberating since Monday night on 36 counts of sexual assault, including six first-degree rape counts, against Daniel Holtzclaw, 29, a former Oklahoma City police officer.

Holtzclaw faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

Protesters who gathered outside the court earlier this week, demanded that the all-white jury convict the officer based on the physical evidence and the word of the 13 black women, who testified about how they were sexually assaulted.

Inside the court building Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, from a ministry in a neighborhood where prosecutors said Holtzclaw targeted several of his victims, said she has been present every day since the trial began.

"I cannot even entertain the possibility of a not guilty verdict, especially with all the evidence that was presented," she said.

Many on social media said the prolonged deliberation could indicate that Holtzclaw will be exonerated.

In closing arguments on Monday, prosecutors said Holtzclaw targeted his victims by going after women he came across while on patrol. He ran background checks and went after those who had outstanding warrants, previous arrests or carried drugs or drug paraphernalia.

They said he did this because he did not think authorities would take the victims' word over his if he had to defend himself against sexual assault allegations.

The defense said the victims provided testimony that was unreliable and dishonest.

Defense attorney Scott Adams said Holtzclaw was an honorable police officer whose activities were made to appear evil and suspicious.

Thirteen women took the stand in the trial, which began more than a month ago, telling jurors of sexual assaults that ranged from touching over their clothing to forced oral sex and rape.

Holtzclaw, who did not testify, was fired over the accusations in January 2015 after approximately three years on the job. There was no visible support for Holtzclaw at court.

Robin Leake, a supporter of the 13 women, has been among those waiting the verdict.

"They have 36 counts to go over and 12 people have to agree," she said. "I haven't even thought about an acquittal. It is not something I can even consider."

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)