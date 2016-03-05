U.S. trucking companies Swift and Knight to merge
Trucking and logistics operators Swift Transportation Co and Knight Transportation Inc are merging in a stock-swap deal, creating a company with a market value of more than $5 billion.
LONDON Old Mutual (OML.L), the Anglo-South African financial services firm, is plotting a 9 billion pounds ($12.8 billion) break-up which could trigger a takeover battle for its various operations, Sky News reported.
Without citing sources, it said the group is working on a plan to divide itself into standalone companies comprising its stake in South African lender Nedbank, (NEDJ.J), its UK-focused wealth unit, its emerging markets operation based in South Africa, and its institutional asset management business.
Sky News said two private equity firms, Cinven [CINV.UL] and Warburg Pincus [WP.UL], are already said to have tabled a multi-billion pound joint cash offer for Old Mutual Wealth.
A spokesman for Old Mutual declined to comment, as did spokeswomen for Cinven and Warburg Pincus.
Old Mutual is due to publish full-year results on March 11.
Its shares have fallen 21 percent over the last year, with the group hurt by a weak rand.
They closed Friday at 178.6 pence, valuing the business at 8.83 billion pounds.
(Writing by James Davey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
Trucking and logistics operators Swift Transportation Co and Knight Transportation Inc are merging in a stock-swap deal, creating a company with a market value of more than $5 billion.
Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.