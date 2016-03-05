LONDON Old Mutual (OML.L), the Anglo-South African financial services firm, is plotting a 9 billion pounds ($12.8 billion) break-up which could trigger a takeover battle for its various operations, Sky News reported.

Without citing sources, it said the group is working on a plan to divide itself into standalone companies comprising its stake in South African lender Nedbank, (NEDJ.J), its UK-focused wealth unit, its emerging markets operation based in South Africa, and its institutional asset management business.

Sky News said two private equity firms, Cinven [CINV.UL] and Warburg Pincus [WP.UL], are already said to have tabled a multi-billion pound joint cash offer for Old Mutual Wealth.

A spokesman for Old Mutual declined to comment, as did spokeswomen for Cinven and Warburg Pincus.

Old Mutual is due to publish full-year results on March 11.

Its shares have fallen 21 percent over the last year, with the group hurt by a weak rand.

They closed Friday at 178.6 pence, valuing the business at 8.83 billion pounds.

