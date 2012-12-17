Dina Manfredini, a 115-year-old Iowa woman who was crowned the world's oldest person less than two weeks ago by Guinness World Records, died on Monday, her granddaughter told Reuters.

Lori Logli said Manfredini, who was born in Pievepelago, Italy, died at the retirement center in Johnston, Iowa, where she was living.

Guinness said the world's oldest living person is now a Japanese man named Jiroemon Kimura, who is also 115 years.

Although Manfredini claimed the title for just 13 days, her reign as the world's oldest person was not the shortest on record, Guinness said.

That distinction belongs to American-born Emma Tillman, who died four days after she was named the world's oldest person in 2007.

(This story is refiled to fix spelling of "Guinness" in headline)

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Greg McCune and Steve Orlofsky)