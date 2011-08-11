LONDON Insurer Old Mutual (OML.L) is committed to offloading its majority stake in South African lender Nedbank (NEDJ.J) once conditions allow, and has not ruled out smaller disposals before the end of 2012 to hit debt reduction targets, its CEO said.

"At some time in the future I would like us not to have that banking exposure. For Old Mutual shareholders, we are not bankers, we are insurance people," Julian Roberts told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"Am I concerned right now that I have banking exposure? No, because it's an extremely good bank and it's growing well," he said.

A planned $8 billion sale of Old Mutual's 52 percent Nedbank stake to HSBC (HSBA.L) failed last year, setting back efforts by the group to concentrate on insurance amid concerns a complex structure and lack of focus was hampering its share price.

Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered (STAN.L) was also seen as a potential buyer of Nedbank, South Africa's fourth-biggest lender, but shaky financial markets have stymied large-scale banking M&A.

Roberts, tasked with overseeing Old Mutual's overhaul after big losses at the group's U.S. unit led to the departure in September 2008 of his predecessor Jim Sutcliffe, said he was committed to turning the company around.

"I've got a substantial restructuring agenda that I'm looking to do to get this group into a shape where I believe it is worth a premium and not a discount," he said.

Old Mutual investors have complained that the market value of the group, which runs banking, insurance and asset management operations in 33 countries, is below the combined standalone value of its businesses, weighed by a "conglomerate discount."

But Roberts said Old Mutual's shareholders, led by activist hedge fund Cevian Capital with a 5.75 pct stake, were happy with the pace and direction of the company's revamp.

"I think our shareholders should be, and I think are, pleased," he said.

Asked whether Old Mutual, which sold its U.S. life business for $350 million earlier this year, can hit its target of repaying 1.5 billion pounds ($2.42 billion) in debt by the end of 2012 without additional disposals, Roberts replied: "I'm not saying that. We've effectively laid out 1.2 billion of how we're going to get there. There's an extra 300 million and we're going to give no indication whatsoever of where that money will come from."

Old Mutual shares were up 6.1 percent by 10:51 a.m. EDT, outperforming a 0.5 percent increase in the FTSE 100 share index.

The stock has lost a quarter of its value since April, underperforming the market, amid a wider sell-off in financial shares driven by fears critically-indebted eurozone members could default.

Old Mutual last week reported a better-than-expected 15 percent rise in its first-half profit, driven by strong growth at Nedbank, and said market turmoil might delay the planned IPO of its U.S. funds management business next year.

Roberts also said Old Mutual's fund platform business in the UK, which allows investors to manage their portfolios online, is on the verge of profitability.

"It's around breakeven," he said, adding that the group plans to invest "tens of millions" of pounds a year into the unit to ensure it remains competitive against rival products offered by Standard Life (SL.L), Cofunds, and Fidelity.

($1=0.619 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)