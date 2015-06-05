Old Mutual Global Investors said on Friday it will change subadvisors for its total return fund to Janus Capital Group Inc (JNS.N), restoring a longstanding relationship with fund manager Bill Gross.

Old Mutual's $272 million fund had been subadvised by Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco), where Gross had managed the fund for more than 12 years, according to a statement. A subadvisor is an outside money manager.

Old Mutual said it believes the "change of fund manager is in the best interest of clients who originally chose to be invested with Bill," in a statement forwarded by Janus Capital Group.

Gross left Pimco, the company he co-founded more than forty years ago, in September after his relationship with the firm soured amid poor performance and large fund outflows. He joined Janus shortly thereafter.

"Old Mutual is an ‘old friend’ that always had faith in me at PIMCO and now has expressed confidence in me at Janus. They will get our best efforts and sincere thanks for the opportunity," Gross said in a statement.

