Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov compete during the Figure Skating Pairs Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar is tossed in the air by her partner Maxim Trankov as they compete during the Figure Skating Pairs Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SOCHI, Russia A spellbinding performance full of drama and intrigue put Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov on the verge of becoming the first figure skaters to win two golds at the same Olympics on Tuesday.

In a high-quality pairs contest featuring the winners of seven of the last eight world championships, the Russians easily won their expected showdown with Germans Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy by more than 4-1/2 points with a world record score of 84.17.

Four-times world gold medalists Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy got the crowd going with their playful routine to the soundtrack of 'Pink Panther' but they could not match the precise foot work or synchronization of the current world and European champions.

Another Russian pair, Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov, were third, while Chinese lovebirds Pang Qing and Tong Jian, the 2010 Vancouver silver medalists, stood fourth ahead of Wednesday's free skate.

Roared on by the crowd and the sounds of a beating drum, Volosozhar and Trankov soared through a triple twist lift and touched down in perfect harmony following their triple toeloops in a routine performed to 'Masquerade Waltz'.

"When the audience is clapping and yelling 'woo' at every step, it is fantastic and it pushes us forward," a beaming Volosozhar, who was a member of the triumphant Russian side that won the inaugural team title on Sunday, told reporters.

The duo look set to restore Russia's superpower status in pairs skating after their run of 12 successive Olympic titles in the discipline was snapped four years ago.

Since winning their first Olympic figure skating title in 1964, the team's haul had risen to 24 coming into Sochi.

But after drawing a gold-medal blank in Vancouver, they had a point to prove and so far they have been on target to do just that at the Iceberg Skating Palace.

"The crowd was incredible, it's very special, we are so happy to have such a moment and this amazing competition in our lives," said Trankov, still dressed in his blue costume with gold shoulder pads that made him look anything from an army general to a bellhop.

"The Olympics in Russia - I don't know when it will happen again and it's something we'll take with us for the rest of our lives. The whole country is giving us their support now."

DRINK CHAMPAGNE

Savchenko did her best to gatecrash the Russian party by turning up in a backless, hot pink, skintight jumpsuit which drew whistles of admiration from the crowd but unfortunately for the Germans, the judges did not think their routine was quite as hot and awarded them 79.64.

It was a display they mastered in only a month after opting to ditch their more romantic program "When Winter Comes" following the European Championships.

It was definitely worth the gamble for Ukrainian-born Savchenko, who while clutching a lucky Pink Panther mascot, said: "Those who don't take risks do not drink champagne."

"We are happy we changed our program. It was the absolute right choice. Maybe we couldn't skate it at 110 percent, but at least at 105 percent," Szolkowy added with a laugh.

In a competition usually littered with falls and crashes, the top 11 couples all avoided hitting the ice, while seven pairs scored over 70 points.

There were no medals on offer on Tuesday but Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise should have got gold for being the 'best skaters in a comedy'.

Eight years after ice dancers Barbara Fusar-Poli and Maurizio Margaglio created one of the all-time Olympic moments with a clumsy fall followed by the ultimate stare down, fellow Italians Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise were again providing laughs at a Winter Games.

On Tuesday, the strains of their Samson and Delilah music had barely begun when pairs skater Guarise was seen wildly flapping his arms trying to catch his partner's hand as he went flying on to his backside.

It was no wonder that Guarise burst into laughter, albeit rather sheepishly, as soon as the couple's music ended and he pretended to cover his face in embarrassment as he skated off the ice.

"I was so busy thinking about the elements that I forgot to think about my feet. I thought that part is so easy for me, so I just didn't think about it," a grinning Guarise told reporters.

"The beginning was weird... really, you need to focus even on the easiest things - people fall walking every day, you know."

Luckily, the fall did not prevent them from scraping into the free skate, as they made it through as the 16th and final qualifiers.

(Additional reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Ed Osmond)