RIO DE JANEIRO U.S. Olympic swimmer Jimmy Feigen has passed security at Rio international airport and is waiting to board a flight home to the United States, a member of airport staff said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Feigen paid 35,000 reais ($11,000) to a sporting charity in Rio de Janeiro on the order of a Brazilian judge, after police said he and team mate Ryan Lochte lied about being robbed at gunpoint at the weekend.

(Reporting by Kurt Hall)