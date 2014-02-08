Olympic officials stand at the start of the Women's Downhill Alpine Skiing course in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SOCHI, Russia The International Olympic Committee on Saturday extended its top sponsorship deal with French technology firm Atos for another four years until 2020, it said.

Atos, which in December extended its separate IT partnership with the IOC until the 2024 Games, would now also remain a top sponsor of the Games until the 2020 Olympics, the IOC said.

"Atos provides the Olympic movement with confidence and security by supplying dependable IT systems," IOC Marketing chief Gerhard Heiberg said.

"After many years of working with Atos, who have consistently delivered on one of the biggest global stages, we are delighted that we will continue to partner with them long into the future."

Atos began working on the Olympics with a deal dating back to 1989, providing services for the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

On Thursday, the IOC said it had extended its deal with Panasonic, another top sponsor, by eight years to 2024.

Although it does not reveal details of its sponsorship deals, the IOC is set to generate about $1 billion for the 2013-2016 period from its 10 top sponsors.

Other major sponsors, including McDonald's and Coca-Cola, have also signed up until 2020.

