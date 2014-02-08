ROSA KHUTOR, Russia A missed final shot cost Anton Shipulin his first individual Olympic podium by a heartbreaking 0.7 seconds in the Sochi Games biathlon sprint as Russia were poised to end the first day of medal competition empty handed.

Shipulin was cruising towards the title in the 10km sprint after a strong skiing display and perfect prone shooting.

He hit the first four targets in the standing shooting to make it nine out of nine but was wayward with his last, sending him on a 150-metre lap.

Shipulin lost about 25 seconds in the process to slip to fourth, less than a second behind bronze medalist Jaroslav Soukup of the Czech Republic and 6.4 seconds adrift Norwegian winner Ole Einar Bjoerndalen.

"It hurts so much I want to cry," Shipulin, whose sister Anastasia Kuzmina won gold for Slovakia in the sprint at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, told reporters.

"I was just a second away from finishing on the podium. My chances of gold vanished with my last shot, I could have won comfortably.

"This moment has just sealed the fate of my dreams."

Shipulin, who won a bronze medal at the Vancouver Games in the 4 x 7.5km relay, has yet to claim an individual Olympic medal.

"It's clear that the shooting decides a lot, if not the whole of the race. I needed to shoot clean," he said.

"I need to compose myself and try and prepare myself for the next race. I will try my best."

Russia head coach Viktor Maygurov was equally frustrated.

"We are disappointed today because we did not manage to win any medals, but I am happy with the way the team have prepared," he said.

"We believe we will perform better in the next race. Anton may have started the race too quickly because he lost 15 seconds on the last lap.

"It was clear that he was tired and he had nothing else to give."

(Editing by Julien Pretot and Mitch Phillips)