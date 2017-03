Switzerland's Dario Cologna celebrates during the flower ceremony for the men's cross-country 15km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Double Olympic champion Dario Cologna will not take part in the men's crosscountry team sprint in order to lighten his Sochi schedule, the Swiss team coach said on Saturday.

Cologna won the skiathlon and the 15km classic at these Games and, with the relay and the 50km freestyle to come, taking part in the team sprint would have overtaxed him.

"All the six races are a little bit too much for him. He will not participate in the team sprint," coach Guri Hetland told a news conference.

"Team sprint is something very special, it has its own life. It's hard to say what the goal is, but the guys will show their best."

