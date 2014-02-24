Gold medallists Canada's Brad Jacobs, Ryan Fry, E.J. Harnden, Ryan Harnden and Caleb Flaxey (L-R) celebrate during the victory ceremony for the men's curling event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Sochi, February 22, 2104. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

SOCHI, Russia Canada swept up both Olympic curling golds for the first time but the emergence of China poses a new challenge to their supremacy in the sport.

The Canadians had a lot to live up to coming to Sochi. The country is home to almost a million curlers, more than the rest of the world combined, and the sport attracts big crowds and television ratings back home.

With a new team led by skip Brad Jacobs, the Canadian men duly crushed Britain 9-3 in a one-sided final to win a third successive gold.

The Canadian women deposed champions Sweden to win gold for the first time since 1998.

"It just goes to show how strong curling is in Canada. Curling is a Canadian sport and it goes to show we are still at the top," said Jacobs.

China's men missed out when sloppy errors cost them the bronze medal match against world champions Sweden but showed how far they have progressed.

"I'd say they were definitely the strongest team here in the round robin," said Swedish skip Niklas Edin.

"They are probably going to be the team to beat alongside Canada at the worlds," added Edin, looking forward to a championship to be held in Beijing next month.

GLOBAL GROWTH

China joined the World Curling Federation (WCF) only 12 years ago and has so far focused on developing its elite teams, with the help of Canadian coach Marcel Rocque for these Games.

The Chinese have built a new curling venue in Shanghai and plans to give 100,000 school children the chance to try the sport in coming years.

WCF President Kate Caithness says the Olympic exposure for curling has sparked interest from Latin America too.

"We're the fastest growing winter sport," she said

"Since we've been here we've had 12-14 brand new countries asking "how do we become part of curling?" so it has really exceeded our expectations," she added.

Caithness said TV viewing figures had been strong in Japan and the United States.

Curling is played on a 45-metre long strip of ice and Caithness said the sport needed to ensure there were enough venues to allow people to get involved.

"The biggest thing for us is facilities. That is a big challenge for us to make sure that we have facilities worldwide."

Faced with new contenders, Canada's men have hit the gym to build up fitness levels in a sport where competitors burn up surprising amounts of energy as they brush a path for the stone.

British coach Soren Gran unwisely took a swipe at Canada's "aggressive style" before the final, suggesting they showed too many emotions in what is traditionally a genteel game.

Those remarks went down badly with the Canadians who responded with a clinically efficient display while British skip David Murdoch's touch deserted him.

Jacobs, a Royal Bank of Canada account manager in his day job, made no excuses for the way the muscular Canadians go about the curling business.

"Curling is a sport, we are athletes," he said.

"We need to be in great shape if we want to continue being at the top of the sport."

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)