Gracie Gold of the U.S. competes during the figure skating women's free skating program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

SOCHI, Russia Gracie Gold didn't quite live up to her name but the American teenager still showed she could be a real contender at the next Olympics after an impressive performance at the Sochi Winter Games.

The 18-year-old picked up a bronze medal in the inaugural team event then just missed out on the podium in the individual when she came fourth overall.

"When I ended up fourth after the short program, I thought the pressure was lifted off," she told reporters after Thursday's longer free skate.

"I was only six points from a medal after the short. But if I wasn't going to get a medal, I wanted to skate for myself."

Any hope Gold had of collecting a medal evaporated when she fell during her triple flip. The rest of her routine was clean but that one error was enough to prevent her from finishing higher.

"When I went down on it, I thought, 'Dang it! That's what Frank Carroll (her coach) told me not to do: 'Don't drop that right arm.'" Gold said.

"I went down on the triple flip but, at the end of the day, skating these three programs at the Olympics was wonderful."

Gold came on to the ice just moments after Russia's Adelina Sotnikova had brought the house down with a spectacular display that won her the gold medal.

With the crowd waiting anxiously for Sotnikova's score, Gold stepped on to the ice to an eerie hush.

"It was really hard. I knew all the leaders were going to bring it tonight," she said.

"It was tough, no one wants to go when they announce your name and it's silent.

"I definitely have two Olympics in me; I don't know about three Olympics."

With Gold just missing out, the United States failed to win any individual medals in figure skating at Sochi, although Meryl Davis and Charlie White won the ice dance competition to add a gold to their bronze in the team event.

Ashley Wagner finished seventh in the women's event and Polina Edmunds was ninth.

"I learned a lot about competing here and I learned a lot about putting things in perspective," Wagner said.

"I'm so proud of what I did at these Olympic Games. Coming in, I was an underdog and some questioned whether I belonged on the team."

Just 15, Edmunds also appears to have a bright future after she picked herself up after falling on a triple flip to finish off a good routine.

"I missed an element and that wasn't fun," she said. "Of course, I would have liked to have done a clean skate but I'm glad of the way I came back."

(Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Alan Baldwin)