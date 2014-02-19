SOCHI, Russia She got the biggest roar of the night and was showered with bouquets after finishing her routine but Julia Lipnitskaya was looking like any other teenage girl who knew she had messed up.

The 15-year-old Russian, whose spell-binding performance to help Russia win gold in the team event made her an instant superstar in her homeland, was unable to repeat the performance in the individual competition at the Winter Olympics.

With the whole country willing her to success after Russia's men were eliminated from the ice hockey tournament earlier in the day, Lipnitskaya's worst nightmares were realised when she failed to land a triple flip and crashed to the ice.

She picked herself up and finished her routine without any more mistakes but could hardly raise a smile as the crowd stood on their feet and threw bunches of flowers to her.

"I don't know what happened," she told reporters. "My preparation was all fine.

"I wasn't nervous. I didn't feel too much pressure. The crowd helped me."

Despite her awkward fall, the diminutive Lipnitskaya is still not out of the medal hunt. Although she was deducted a point the judges still gave her a score of 65.23, leaving her in fifth place with the free skate to come on Thursday.

For the long programme, she plays the role of the doomed little girl in the red coat from Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List who seems oblivious to the horrors of the Holocaust.

The pint-sized Russian teenager has been melting hearts around the world in a way no politician ever could and in a sport decided by the subjective scores of judges, star appeal can be the difference between winning and losing.

Petite, standing 5ft 2in tall, she looks like a real-life Russian doll, charming the crowds as much with her poise and precision as her rubbery flexibility and athleticism.

"The marks weren't as low as I expected. I can still fight for a medal tomorrow," she said.

"I feel sad. I wasn't good enough on the jumps. Tomorrow, I will go out there and fight."

Her coach Eteri Tutberidze was also adamant that all was not lost, dismissing suggestions that her young protege had frozen on the big stage.

"It was a technical mistake, she came too close to the boards," Tutberidze said. "She's an athlete, not a child.

"It was a good try. She got up and finished the programme very well."

Nor was all lost for the Russian team. Although Lipnitskaya failed to live up to expectations, her older team mate Adelina Sotnikova produced a stunning routine that had the crowd roaring in appreciation.

She finished the short programme in second place, just 0.28 behind South Korea's Kim Yuna, the defending Olympic champion.

"Now I realise Russian support really is the best," Sotnikova said.

"I've never skated in front of that kind of audience before so I got a little nervous before I got on the ice but I pulled myself together.

"I didn't want to let it weigh me down. I was here in Sochi for Russian nationals and I just thought of today like that."

