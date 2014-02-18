Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir react after stepping on the podium during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

SOCHI, Russia There had been rumblings that all was not well in an 'ice-dance marriage' involving five people and on Tuesday Canadian Scott Moir poured his heart out about how coach Marina Zoueva had let him and Tessa Virtue down in the build-up to the Olympics.

Moir and Virtue, the 2010 Vancouver champions, have been training under Zoueva's creative eye for over a decade.

It is a relationship that may bewilder those outside the sport as the Russian-born coach is also mentor to their closest rivals and new Olympic champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

Sharing a coach can test loyalties at the best of times but when her star pupils have been tossing major titles back and forth during an entire Olympic cycle, relationships can get fraught with tension.

And so it has proved at the Sochi Games.

"We were both pretty blunt with her in the fall and even leading up to the Olympics," Moir told reporters a day after his bid to win back-to-back ice dance titles fell short.

"We weren't happy and we felt like sometimes she wasn't in our corner."

While Zoueva had maintained: "I have no favorites" and "how can you choose a favorite between your children?" her decision to attend last month's U.S. nationals spoke volumes.

With the U.S. and Canadian nationals held at the same time, Zoueva chose to travel to Boston to support Davis and White, who came into the Olympics unbeaten for 22 months.

In an interview with Reuters before the Olympics, Moir refused to criticize Zoueva outright but did say: "Having the same coach ... can be frustrating at times for Tessa and I.

"When you are putting absolutely everything into your career, it's hard not to second-guess that maybe Marina doesn't want to expose one of our strengths (to the Americans) because it's their weakness, and so on."

RESULT PRE-DETERMINED?

While many thought Davis and White were certainties for the gold, and that perhaps judges had simply fallen out of love with what the Canadians brought to the ice, Moir disagreed.

"I don't think the result was pre-determined," Moir said.

"It is a style thing. Meryl and Charlie, Tessa and I are completely different ... it might be a preference thing at the end of the day."

Since the Canadians won the second of their world titles in Nice in 2012, it has been a sprint to the finish for the fast-paced Americans, who have now won 12 consecutive titles and last tasted defeat on March 29, 2012.

Whereas once their scores were separated by fractions, in Sochi the Americans blew away their rivals by 4.53 points - which in the ice dancing world is a country mile.

"We went to Marina on countless occasions and told her that we weren't happy and no way were we going to be happy with the silver medal (in Sochi)," Moir said.

The duo could have jumped ship a couple of seasons ago when Zoueva ended her co-coaching partnership with Igor Shpilband.

Did the Canadians rue that decision on Tuesday?

"We don't look back on this and think we made a mistake by not switching coaches," Moir added.

"She's been with us now for 10 years. I really think that she loves us. She poured her heart into our choreography. She's not in an easy position."

Zoueva made a big show of embracing all four of her medalists on Monday night once the competition was over.

She then grabbed an American and a Canadian flag with each hand, symbolically holding them together as she was flanked by her star pupils.

While Virtue and Moir played along with the scenario in front of the world's media, few would blame them if they thought it was an empty gesture.

With the American and Canadian pairs strong favorites to account for the gold and silver medals, it was always likely that Zoueva would end up the winning coach.

"My mum said: 'Marina can't win no matter what' .... well... she does win no matter what," summed up Moir.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)