SOCHI, Russia Hopes that the new Olympic team event will be as popular as the individual disciplines suffered a further blow at the Sochi Games as several gold medal front-runners, including Patrick Chan, opted to sit out the second part of the competition.

Canada's Chan and fellow world champions, Russian pair skaters, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, were among the competitors who opted to skip the free skates of the team event so they can save strength for what they see as the main event.

Both country's next-best skaters will replace them in the long programme of the multi-discipline event introduced to infuse skating with the kind of drama seen in gymnastics, where winning team accolades trumps individual glory.

But skaters eyeing an Olympic medal were clear about where their priorities lie.

"Tanya and I are not the youngest athletes. If we were four years younger, then we would have been able to," Trankov, 30, whose short programme with Volosozhar helped hosts Russia to the top of the team standings, told the Russian Figure Skating Federation website.

"In our situation, just physically enduring four programmes is very hard," he said. "The competition schedule immediately ruled out any thoughts about us also skating the free programme in the team competition."

Pulling out is not an option for his team mate, veteran Yevgeny Plushenko, who wowed the audience with a dazzling comeback performance and silenced those who doubted his selection for the Olympics ahead of 18-year-old national champion Maxim Kovtun.

As Russia's sole men's skater competing in Sochi, the 31-year-old must compete in the back-to-back competitions - a task he admitted will test his strength after enduring numerous surgeries.

"The whole day was hard, everything is hard but one has to compete. We have only just begun," he told reporters, his brow glistening with sweat after the short programme on Thursday evening.

"All comebacks are hard, especially after 12 surgeries but it is possible."

Plushenko outclassed 23-year-old favourite Chan to place second behind Japanese teenager Yuzuru Hanyu on the first day of the team event.

But Chan dismissed the team event as a "trial run" and said he was keeping his energy and focus on the individual competition.

"It feels good to be able to hand it (the baton) off," Chan said. "My priority is the individual ... Come the 13th (the day of the men's singles short programme), I don't want to hand it off."

