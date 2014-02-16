ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Swiss Christopher Lambert and Briton Rowan Cheshire both required medical treatment after suffering injuries during training for the freestyle skiing halfpipe competition at the Winter Olympics on at the on Sunday.

The incidents are the latest in a series of mishaps over the weekend at the Extreme Park venue, which is hosting the freestyle skiing and snowboarding events at the Sochi Games.

Lambert, whose older brother Thomas is also taking part in the event, was conscious when he was carried off the course on a stretcher having suffered a suspected dislocated right elbow. The 26-year-old was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Cheshire was knocked unconscious as she came off the left wall during training for the ski halfpipe event. A British team statement said she had suffered concussion and would be staying in a nearby hospital overnight.

She will be further evaluated over the coming days before a decision is made over whether she is fit to take part in Thursday's competition.

A busy weekend for medical staff at the venue began on Saturday when Russian ski cross athlete Maria Komissarova had a serious crash in training and later required back surgery at a local hospital. Komissarova was being transferred to Germany on Sunday for further specialist treatment.

In Sunday's snowboard cross event, Norway's Helene Olafsen suffered a serious knee injury and American Jackie Hernandez had to withdraw from the competition after getting concussed on her first run.

The men's aerial event will take place on Monday, with the women's halfpipe is due to take place on Friday.

