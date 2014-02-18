Canada's Justin Dorey competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Canada's Justin Dorey led the way as nearly all the medal favourites successfully negotiated an Extreme Park snowstorm on Tuesday to reach the first Olympic freestyle skiing halfpipe final.

The 25-year-old Canadian scored 91.60 on his first run to effectively assure himself of qualification and was joined by American David Wise (88.40) and Frenchman Benoit Valentin (87.00) in the top three.

France's Kevin Rolland went through in fourth place and Canada's Mike Riddle in sixth, with New Zealand's Jossi Wells sandwiched between them.

American teenager Torin Yater-Wallace was the one high-pofile skiier not to advance, falling on his first attempt and doing little better as conditions worsened during the second runs.

"It's super sticky, super slow," said his team mate Aaron Blunck, who took the 12th and last spot in the final. "It's really not what we're used to."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Philip O'Connor, editing by Robert Woodward)