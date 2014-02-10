Team USA's Monique Lamoureux (L) scores on Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling during the first period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux (17) crashes into Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling (R) as Switzerland's Laura Benz defends during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool

SOCHI, Russia The chemistry shared between American twin sisters Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux may well prove to be the key ingredient to landing the duo matching gold medals at the Sochi Olympics.

The 24-year-old sisters have competed in a variety of sports together from a young age but now they are doing it on the world stage for a U.S. women's ice hockey team chasing their first Olympic gold medal since 1998.

Jocelyne, who is two minutes younger than Monique, set up both her sister's goals in a 9-0 U.S. win over Switzerland on Monday that handed the team a bye to the semi-finals.

"We communicate really well and she just has the knack for hanging out in the quiet areas and I kind've know where she's going to be without having to really focus on making a conscious effort of finding her," Jocelyne told reporters.

"So it's a tribute to playing together pretty much in every sport we've grown up doing."

The Lamoureux sisters' careers have followed very similar paths from playing together on boys' and girls' youth teams, through university and finally for the national team.

Monique began her sporting career by doing gymnastics and dancing with Jocelyne, then moved on to playing high school all-state football in eighth grade. It was their brothers who guided the sisters to the ice.

In what looks like a display of twin telepathy, the sisters have a way of rattling opposing defenses and goalies with no-look passes.

In Wednesday's game, Jocelyn was digging the puck out of the corners while Monique was calmly hanging around the front of the net, seemingly knowing her sister would send the puck her way.

"It's awesome. Honestly both goals were a product of Jocelyn and (linemate Meghan Duggan) working the puck down low really well and me just finding the open spot in front," said Monique. "My success is totally reflected on them and how well they were doing in the corners.

"Obviously growing up together we played on all the same teams, had all the same coaches and we know how to read off each other better than everybody else we've ever played with."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Clare Lovell)