DOHA Police in Kuwait raided the country's Football Association (FA) headquarters late on Tuesday, a week after the Gulf state lost a Swiss court case against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which has banned the country from international competitions.

"Police and other government authorities visited the Kuwait FA headquarters. Kuwait Olympic Committee headquarters is their next destination," said a statement on the Kuwait Football Association's website with a picture showing uniformed policemen at the offices.

An interior ministry spokesman denied the police had raided the offices, saying a photo going around on social media was of a governmental committee looking into infringements on state property which had visited a number of locations, including sports clubs.

The IOC suspended Kuwait in October 2015, accusing the government of interference in its national Olympic Committee.

Kuwait and the IOC have been at loggerheads since over a new law that the Olympic body says will undermine the autonomy of sport in the country. Kuwait argues it will strengthen the independence of sports bodies.

As a result of the ban, Kuwaiti athletes are competing at the Rio Games as neutral athletes under the Olympic flag and are not eligible for any funding from the IOC.

Kuwait was suspended in 2010 over a similar dispute but reinstated before the 2012 London Olympics.

The national soccer federation was also banned by FIFA this month over government interference in the running of the Kuwaiti FA.

(Reporting by Tom Finn, editing by Sami Aboudi and Ed Osmond)