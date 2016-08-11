Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
Following is a factbox on American gymnast Simone Biles, who won all-around gold at the Rio Olympics on Thursday.
Hometown: Spring, Texas
Born: March 14, 1997
Coach: Aimee Boorman
OLYMPICS
Gold- all-around (2016); team (2016)
WORLD MEDALS
Gold – all-around (2013, 2014, 2015); balance beam (2014, 2015), floor exercise (2013, 2014, 2015); team (2014, 2015)
Silver – vault (2013, 2014)
Bronze – balance beam (2013); vault (2015)
* Biles is the first woman since 1996 to win the Olympic all-around title as the reigning world champion.
* She has won 14 world championship medals, including 10 golds, which is the most for a female gymnast.
* She is the first woman to win three successive world all around titles and has yet to be beaten in the event at a global meet.
* Biles was the first African-American woman to become world all-around champion.
* In 2014, she became the first woman to win four golds at a single world championships since the Soviet Union's Ludmila Turicheva in 1974.
(Information provided by USA Gymnastics)
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.