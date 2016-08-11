Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO South Korean archer Ki Bo-bae's defense of her Olympic individual title ended in the semi-finals on Thursday with a 7-3 defeat by compatriot Chang Hye-jin at the Rio Games.
The triple Olympic champion Ki, who won a second consecutive team gold with South Korea on Sunday, had been bidding to become the first archer to win back-to-back titles in the individual event.
In a tense match amid swirling winds at the Sambadrome, Chang was magnificent, landing a number of clutch shots to upset her more fancied rival.
Needing an eight to close out the contest, Chang fired into the innermost gold circle for a perfect score of 10 with the final arrow and embraced her teammate in a muted celebration before exiting to prepare for the title-decider later on Thursday.
(Editing by Bill Rigby)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.