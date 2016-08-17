Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO William O'Brien is to assume the role of Olympic Council of Ireland president after Patrick Hickey stepped down temporarily following his arrest earlier on Wednesday, the OCI said.
Hickey was arrested during an early morning raid in a beach front hotel in Rio de Janeiro in connection with an investigation into the illegal resale of tickets at the Olympics.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.