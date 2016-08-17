Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Jamaican Omar McLeod raced to victory in 13.05 seconds on Tuesday to become his country's first ever Olympic 110 meters hurdles champion.
Cuban-born Orlando Ortega was second in 13.17 to take silver for Spain, while Frenchman Dimitri Bascou claimed bronze in 13.24 ahead of compatriot Pascal Martinot-Lagarde.
It was the slowest winning time in an Olympic final since Canada's Mark McKoy won gold in 13.12 seconds in Barcelona in 1992.
With the exception of the 1980 Moscow Games, which they boycotted, the United States had never previously failed to provide a medalist in the 120-year history of the event at the Olympics.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Ed Osmond)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.