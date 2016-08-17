RIO DE JANEIRO Ahmad Tontowi and Liliyana Natsir celebrated Indonesia's national day with a "gift" of a gold medal to their country after hammering Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying in the badminton mixed doubles final on Wednesday.

Roared to the title by dozens of feverish home fans, the world number three pairing pounced all over the Malaysians from the first point at the Riocentro and never dropped the pressure in the 21-14 21-12 win.

Tontowi and Natsir's triumph secured Indonesia's seventh Olympic title in badminton and first since Markis Kido and

Hendra Setiawan won the men's doubles in 2008.

"I feel speechless. I cannot say anything. I'm overwhelmed," said an elated Tontowi.

"The supporters were amazing because today is also Indonesia's independence day, so this is our gift to Indonesia."

Malaysia have waited 52 years for an Olympic champion but their hopes of breaking the drought were extinguished in just 44 minutes by the rampant Indonesians, who stormed to a 10-3 lead in the opening game before Goh and Chan could settle.

Backed by more than 100 Indonesian fans clad in red and white and banging noisemaker sticks with abandon, the hyper-aggressive Tontowi repeatedly smashed through Goh and Chan's defenses, with Natsir almost impregnable at the net.

After wrapping up the opening game in a flash, the Indonesians made another fast start in the second before Goh and Chan battled back to 10-9.

But Tontowi and Natsir just ratcheted up the pressure again, allowing the Malaysians only three extra points in a rollicking charge to the podium.

The Malaysians surrendered meekly, with Goh netting on the final point, triggering frenetic celebrations around the arena.

Chan and Goh were philosophical about the loss, having enjoyed an excellent tournament in which they upset the reigning Chinese champions in the semi-finals.

"I feel this is tremendous for our country because for Malaysia not one single pair has won any medal in this mixed double event, so we have already made history," said Goh.

Malaysia have further medal chances in the men's singles and doubles.

Goh V. Shem and Tan Wee Kiong will vie for gold against China's formidable Zhang Nan and Fu Haifeng on Friday, with world number one and twice silver medalist Lee Chong Wei playing a semi-final against China's Lin Dan on the same day.

China's Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei won the bronze medal playoff on Tuesday.

