Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Fans missed the start of the men's Olympic basketball contest between Nigeria and Spain on Thursday after an unattended backpack was found in the arena, triggering a security alert and a controlled detonation of the bag.
Television images showed the players, including Spanish NBA star Pau Gasol, starting play against the backdrop of tiers of empty seats after security held back crowds from entering the arena.
The backpack was carried away by a robot and detonated, a spokesman for Rio 2016 confirmed. Detonating unattended bags has been common this Games amid concerns over security at South America's first Olympics.
A security agent said the backpack was discovered after the Brazil-Croatia game.
A tablet computer, some socks and a jacket were found inside the backpack following the detonation. The public were allowed into the arena immediately afterwards, a spokesman said.
Security has been an issue since the Games began on Aug. 5. Swedish tourists were briefly abducted when they visited a slum, Portugal's visiting education minister was robbed at knife point, bullets flew into the equestrian center and a Games bus was attacked with stones.
(Reporting by Tatiana Ramil, Scott Malone and Anthony Boadle; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Bill Rigby)
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.