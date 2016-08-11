Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO A Namibian boxer who was accused of attempting to sexually assault a maid at the Olympic Village has been released and is free to compete, a spokesman for the Rio 2016 organizers said on Thursday.
Jonas Junius, who is competing in the light welterweight division and was the flagbearer for his country at the opening ceremony, was detained after he grabbed the maid and tried to kiss her, police said on Monday.
On Wednesday, a Brazilian judge also released a Moroccan boxer accused of sexually assaulting two maids, but said he cannot approach the Village or leave Rio without authorization.
"Both boxers have been released but that doesn’t mean that the legal process is over," said Rio 2016 spokesman Mario Andrada. "They have been released and... one of them is able to compete."
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bill Rigby)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.