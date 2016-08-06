Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO On debut day for Olympic boxing, fighters said they were happy to be competing at the first Games since 1980 without protective headgear, welcoming better peripheral vision even if it means more cuts and scrapes.
After decades of debate, and some studies suggesting headgear did not make the sport safer, boxing governing body AIBA eliminated the equipment at events since 2013, including two world championships and one Commonwealth Games.
With a global audience at the Olympics, boxers said they were especially pleased to go without - even if no headgear means more scratches and, sometimes, cuts.
"You feel unimpeded," said Juan Nogueira, a Brazilian heavyweight from São Paulo, the biggest city of the host country, whose fans erupted in cheers as he defeated Australian Jason Eric Whateley on Saturday.
"He is a really good opponent, a technical fighter, and I was happy to be able to see more," he added, echoing comments by other fighters that headgear limits a boxer's ability to see to the side.
The prospect of cuts, and consequent stopping of matches because of safety concerns about blood, continues to be a sore subject. At the Commonwealth Games in 2014, Australian Daniel Lewis complained that he lost a medal because he was deemed unfit to compete because of a cut.
Still, on Saturday most boxers said they were willing to take the risk. "Yeah, you can feel the sting a little more, but it's worth it," said Misael Uziel Rodriguez, a Mexican middleweight who squares off against Iraq's Abdulridha Waheed on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.