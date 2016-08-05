RIO DE JANEIRO Olympic historians will record 11.45 local time in Rio on Saturday as the moment boxing history was made.

According to the schedule following Thursday's draw, little-known Italian lightweight Carmine Tommasone will become the first fully professional boxer to step into the ring at an Olympic Games.

Facing the 32-year-old, who secured his slot last month in a special qualifying tournament reserved for professionals, in the fourth bout of the opening day's action will be Mexican Lindolfo Delgado.

Tommasone is one of three professionals who have qualified from outside the AIBA team and individual competitions that allow boxers to retain their amateur status while fighting for prize money.

The others are Cameroon's ex-WBO interim middleweight champion Hassan N'Dam N'jikam and Thailand's 36-year-old former IBF flyweight champion Amnat Ruenroeng, who was beaten by Delgado in the qualifying final.

Light-heavyweight N'Dam N'Jikam will also fight on Saturday, in the evening against Brazilian Michel Borges, while Ruenroeng must wait until Sunday evening for his opening bout against Argentina's Ignacio Perrin.

The men will be fighting without headguards for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Olympics and the first to do so will be Britain's light-flyweight Galal Yafai and Cameroon's Semplice Fotsala in the opening bout.

Four of the five returning Olympic champions received first- round byes, their number including all three female gold medalists from 2012.

Britain's flyweight champion Nicola Adams, Ireland's lightweight Katie Taylor and American middleweight Claressa Shields will all have to wait and see who their first opponents are going to be.

All three need win only one fight to be sure of at least a bronze medal, the reward for losing semi-finalists in Olympic boxing.

The men's middleweight draw could have a gaping hole in it after news that Irishman Michael O'Reilly failed a dope test before arriving in Rio.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) has so far confirmed only that one of their boxers tested positive, without giving a name, but Irish media have identified 23-year-old O'Reilly and boxing sources in Rio confirmed that was correct.

O'Reilly had been given a bye in the draw and was not due to fight until Aug. 12.

Moroccan light-heavyweight Hassan Saada was meanwhile arrested on Friday on charges he sexually assaulted two maids who worked in the Olympic Village, Rio de Janeiro police said.

