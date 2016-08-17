Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Venezuela's Yoel Segundo Finol secured his country's first Olympic boxing medal since 1984 on Wednesday after beating Algerian Mohamed Flissi to reach the flyweight semi-finals at the Rio Games.
Finol has at least a bronze to take home, the guaranteed reward for all semi-finalists, and will fight Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan on Friday with the winner securing silver and a shot at gold.
The last Venezuelans to take an Olympic medal were light-flyweight Marcelino Bolivar and featherweight Omar Catari who both won bronze at the Los Angeles Games.
In the other quarter-finals, Russia’s Misha Aloian beat Colombia's Ceiber Avila to set up a semi-final with China’s Hu Jianguan, who defeated Cuban southpaw Yosbany Veitia.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Andrew Hay)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.