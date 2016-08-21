RIO DE JANEIRO Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Gaibnazarov won the Olympic light-welterweight gold by beating Azerbaijan's Cuban-born Lorenzo Sotomayor Collazo on a 2-1 split decision on Sunday.

The gold was Uzbekistan's second of the afternoon and third of the boxing tournament.

Russia's Vitaly Dunaytsev and Germany's Artem Harutyunyan won the bronze medals.

Sotomayor, whose father is a cousin of Cuba's 1992 Olympic high jump champion Javier Sotomayor, had beaten Gaibnazarov before and shed tears of disappointment at the upset.

"In the second round he surprised me with a hit but in the third one I think I was able to get ahead," added the man who beat Cuba's Yasnier Toledo in the quarter-finals.

Taller and with a greater reach than his opponent, Sotomayor had hoped to give Azerbaijan, his home since moving from Havana in 2013, the country's first boxing gold but it was not to be.

"The judges saw it differently and it's their decision and it's the kind of decisions that happen in boxing," he said.

