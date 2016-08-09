Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's secretary for high level sport will hold talks with his Argentine counterpart on Wednesday to discuss tense relations between their fans at the Rio Olympics, after jeering in stadiums and a scuffle between two fans at a tennis match.
Brazil and neighboring Argentina have a long-standing and fierce sporting rivalry.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ossian Shine)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.