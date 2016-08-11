Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil beach volleyball great Larissa Franca had retired from the game when countrywoman Talita Rocha made her a offer in 2014 she could not refuse - playing in a home Olympics.
"I asked if she would play in this magical event ... an Olympics at home, an opportunity few athletes have," Rocha told Reuters after crushing Poland in straight sets in front of a cheering crowd at Copacabana beach on Thursday.
"I told her there would be an arena like this ... that people would be shouting our names," Rocha said. "I think it persuaded her."
Franca, 34, announced her retirement shortly after London 2012.
As a new pairing, she and Rocha have not lost a set in the pool stage and already look the fiercest challengers to stop the United States' Kerri Walsh Jennings from adding one more gold to her sweep of three from three previous Olympics.
Despite both enjoying glittering careers, Olympic gold has eluded the Brazilians. "We formed the team with the grand objective of winning gold," Rocha said.
The two complement each other, with Rocha taller at 1.81 meters compared to Franca's 1.74 meters. But more than the height difference is a differing attitude.
"The team combines her tranquility and patience with my aggression," Franca said.
Franca and Rocha are through to the final 16 as winners of Pool A.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Alison Williams)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.