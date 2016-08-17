2016 Rio Olympics - Beach Volleyball - Men's Semifinal - Brazil v Netherlands - Beach Volleyball Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Alexander Brouwer (NED) of Netherlands (R) and Robert Meeuwsen (NED) of Netherlands compete during the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's Bruno Schmidt and Alison Cerutti will face Italian opposition in the men's Olympic beach volleyball final after the world champions edged out their Dutch rivals at a fired-up Copacabana Stadium on Tuesday.

The Brazilians whipped the home fans into a frenzy with a commanding first set in their semi-final but squandered a two-point lead late in the next, before buckling down for a 21-17 21-23 16-14 win over Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen.

"The Netherlands played so well. You could see their poise at the end of that set that almost ended the match," said the bearded Cerutti, nicknamed "Mammoth" for the broad 2.03-metre frame that helped him deliver one giant block after another.

After stealing the second set, Brouwer and Meeuwsen went on a three-point run in the third to take the lead before Cerutti roused the crowd once more with his dominant net game.

"I call to the crowd because I see the fear it puts in the other side. It's really a cauldron in there," said Cerutti, who took silver at the London Games. "This is one of the best beach volleyball arenas the earth has seen."

Carried by Paolo Nicolai's blazing serves and Daniele Lupo's sly tips, the Italians continued their remarkable run as lucky losers from the pool stage to register a 15-21 21-16 15-13 over Russia's Konstantin Semenov and Viacheslav Krasilnikov.

Italy played an expansive game after dropping the opening set and appeared inspired to victory by a supportive crowd after they had won over the Brazilian fans.

"Beach volleyball is all about entertainment and the crowd is an important part," said Lupo, who bobbed his head to the pounding music and pointed to the stands after big saves.

"We know the crowd won't be with us for the next one but I'm pretty sure it's going to be a great match," he added.

The men's final and the bronze medal match between the Dutch and Russian teams will be played on Thursday.

