RIO DE JANEIRO The proposed addition of two women's canoe events to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the expense of certain men's events has prompted pushback from some male athletes competing in the sport.

The International Canoe Federation (ICF) hopes to add the women's C-1 200-metre and C-2 500-metre races in 2020, but under their proposal, two as-yet unspecified men's events will get the ax. In Rio and past Olympics women have not competed in canoeing, only in kayaking. The Tokyo proposal would see their canoeing debut.

But the addition of female races at the expense of men's races prompted criticism by some male athletes at a press conference on Saturday when a reporter asked about gender parity in canoeing.

Czech paddler Josef Dostal, who won a bronze in the K-4 1000-metre race in Rio contorted his shoulders, mocking the physical appearance of women if they trained for canoeing instead of kayaking, which have different paddles and styles.

"[They] always have one shoulder up and one shoulder down, so it's the whole body," Dostal said. "If you can imagine all the girls walking looking like that."

But not all of the male paddlers are united on the issue. Dostal said even among his K-4 crewmates there were different opinions.

One teammate, he said, thinks the female paddlers "are beautiful, so he's for it." Another, he said, "says it's nonsense."

And another, he cracked, "has a wife so he can't say a word."

ICF spokesman Richard Pettit said his organization was "exceptionally disappointed" in Dostal's comments. He said his organization was committed to gender parity.

"The ICF has a strategy in place to help support the development of female canoeing and provide a perfect 50:50 split of medals for future Games," Pettit said.

Erik Vlcek, of Slovakia, who won a silver medal in the men's K-4 1000m earlier in the day, said he worried about the standard of competition that the women canoeists would bring to Tokyo.

"I don't think it's fair because I don't think the women's canoeing, C1 or C2, belong in the Olympic Games because it doesn't look good," Vlcek said.

But some female kayakers have shown sympathy for the men, even as they welcomed extra events to compete in.

"We as women are happy that there are more races for us," said German kayaker Franziska Weber, who won silver medals in the K-2 500-metres and K-4 500-metres in Rio. "But it is also sad for the men because there are some great events that will be missed."

