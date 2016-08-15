RIO DE JANEIRO Defending Olympic gold medal champion Sebastian Brendel of Germany paddled to a strong start in the men's C-1 1,000-metre event on Monday, winning his heat and securing a spot in Tuesday's final.

His performance under the scorching Rio sun allowed him to bypass the semi-final round, an advantage he scarcely needed after winning 16 of the last 18 races he's competed in since the London Olympics in 2012.

Even so, Brendel, 28, who will also compete in the C-2 1,000-metre event on Friday, said he was delighted with his roaring start to the games.

"It was good race for me and it's very important to start with a good race in the competition," said Brendel.

"I (will) try to give my best here and hope it's good for another medal," he added.

Brendel was not Germany's only star on the waters of the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon. Franziska Weber and Tina Dietze took first in their women's K-2 500-metre heat, landing them in the event's final on Tuesday.

At the London Olympics in 2012, the pair previously won gold in the K-2 500-metre event and were part of the silver medal-winning K-4 500-metre team.

"We want to do our race. We already have our Olympic gold medal (but) we want to have one more," said Weber, 27.

In the women's K-1 200-metre semi-final, meanwhile, a kayak legend held onto her throne - for now.

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington will defend her London gold in the women's K-1 200-metre sprint on Tuesday after dominating her field in Monday's semifinals.

In a surprise twist, six-time Olympic medalist Natasa Douchev-Janic of Hungary failed to qualify for the K-1 200-metre A final, after coming in fourth place in the semi-final.

