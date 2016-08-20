Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Liam Heath brought home Britain's 25th gold medal on Saturday, winning the men's K-1 200-meter sprint in a neck-and-neck battle with France's Maxime Beaumont.
Heath, 32, claimed victory in 35.197 seconds, just 0.165 seconds faster than silver medalist Beaumont.
Spain's Saul Craviotto and Germany's Ronald Rauhe tied for bronze, with identical finishing times down to the thousandth of a second.
Heath said he was overjoyed by the results.
"I could be up with Jesus Christ looking down," said Heath. "It's an absolutely incredible feeling. Hard to put into words."
The British paddler won silver in the men's K-2 200m race on Thursday. In the 2012 Games, he took bronze in that same event.
(Editing by Nina Chestney)
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.