Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Five previous Olympic medal winners will battle it out on Thursday in the women's K-1 500 meter sprint final after a fierce day of semi-final rounds.
Double Olympic gold medalist Lisa Carrington of New Zealand, fresh from her win on Tuesday in the women's K-1 200m, faces no clear path to victory in the K-1 500m, up against Hungary's fearsome quadruple medalist Danuta Kozak.
The others who will be battling it out on Thursday are Germany's triple medalist Franziska Weber, Maryna Litvinchuk, a member of Belarus' 2012 bronze medal-winning K-4 team, and five-time Olympic medalist Inna Osipenko-Rodomska of Azerbaijan.
"Emotions are running really high and this is very draining," said Osipenko-Rodomska, reflecting on the bronze medal she won on Tuesday in the K-1 200m.
The race will cap off four canoe sprint finals on Thursday, including three men's medal events: the K-2 1000m, C-1 200m and K-2 200m.
Brazil's Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos, who claimed hearts and headlines after winning his country's first medal in sprint canoe with a silver in the men's C-1 1000m, will compete in the men's C-1 200m event.
(Editing by Nina Chestney)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.