Maryna Litvinchuk of Belarus and Lisa Carrington of New Zealand compete. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

RIO DE JANEIRO Five previous Olympic medal winners will battle it out on Thursday in the women's K-1 500 meter sprint final after a fierce day of semi-final rounds.

Double Olympic gold medalist Lisa Carrington of New Zealand, fresh from her win on Tuesday in the women's K-1 200m, faces no clear path to victory in the K-1 500m, up against Hungary's fearsome quadruple medalist Danuta Kozak.

The others who will be battling it out on Thursday are Germany's triple medalist Franziska Weber, Maryna Litvinchuk, a member of Belarus' 2012 bronze medal-winning K-4 team, and five-time Olympic medalist Inna Osipenko-Rodomska of Azerbaijan.

"Emotions are running really high and this is very draining," said Osipenko-Rodomska, reflecting on the bronze medal she won on Tuesday in the K-1 200m.

The race will cap off four canoe sprint finals on Thursday, including three men's medal events: the K-2 1000m, C-1 200m and K-2 200m.

Brazil's Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos, who claimed hearts and headlines after winning his country's first medal in sprint canoe with a silver in the men's C-1 1000m, will compete in the men's C-1 200m event.

