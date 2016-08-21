Aug 20, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Dan Lin (CHN) competes against Viktor Axelsen (DEN) during the men's badminton singles bronze medal match during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Riocentro - Pavilion 4. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

RIO DE JANEIRO Team China's chief said its poorest medal haul since the 1996 Atlanta games had exposed problems that it will seek to address in time for Tokyo 2020, but commended the team's overall patriotism and sportsmanship.

Liu Peng, who led China's largest-ever overseas delegation of 416 athletes, told Chinese media in Rio de Janeiro that the country's favorable performances in past world championships such as swimming and shooting had made them underestimate their Olympic opponents, according to local news outlet Sina Sports.

"The less satisfactory results from specific sports reminded us that no one can lay on the past glories and keep winning without further efforts," he said in remarks quoted by state news agency Xinhua.

Rule changes in certain sports had also had an impact and China realized that it had not kept up with overseas developments and innovation trends in some sports, he said.

About two-thirds of the Chinese team this year were also competing in their first Olympics, but the country had failed to give them sufficient training and guidance, resulting in some becoming overly anxious while competing, he said.

"In four years, there comes Tokyo 2020. And the Chinese sportsmen and women will keep working hard on both competitive and mass sports, hoping to show better performance and high-note spirit in next Olympics," he said.

Thanks to unexpected losses in sports like badminton, shooting and gymnastics, China ended its Rio Olympics in third place with 26 golds, behind Britain, its worst result since 1996 when it won 16 golds. This was also a far cry from its record haul of 51 golds when it hosted the Games in Beijing 2008.

But Liu, echoing a call from the government for the country to be less obsessed with gold medals, said the team had met the country's overall expectations and more importantly had demonstrated patriotism and sportsmanship.

He also said the country would continue its strong anti-doping stance and would improve its education and supervision of athletes, after Chinese swimmer Chen Xinyi was disqualified from the Games for use of the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)