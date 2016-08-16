Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO A fire was threatening the course that will stage the Olympic mountain bike competition on Monday after a controlled rubbish burn spread out of control in high winds.
Photographs posted on the Twitter page of a Canadian Cyclist website showed flames licking the hills surrounding the venue at Deodoro, 43km (27 miles) from the main Olympic Park.
Cycling governing body the UCI said it was monitoring the situation.
"We are aware that there was a fire this afternoon in the vicinity of the Rio 2016 Mountain Bike course," it said.
"It is understood the fire is now under control. Assessment of any potential impact on the Mountain Bike course will be made tomorrow."
Rio 2016 organizers issued a statement later, saying the fire had started in a forest behind the nearby shooting venue and that nobody was injured.
"High winds made the fire advance close to the mountain bike venue. During the firefighters work to contain it, the fire changed it's direction and doesn't represent any risk to the venue."
Firefighters were trying to stop the flames spreading to a local community, organizers said.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien/Patrick Johnston)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.