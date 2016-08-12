Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO A Brazilian cyclist who competed in the Rio Olympics has been provisionally suspended after failing an out-of-competition dope test in the lead up to the Games, the International Cycling Federation (UCI) said in a statement on Friday.
Kleber Da Silva Ramos, aged 30, competed in a road race on Aug. 6 but dropped out before the finish.
Brazil's Olympic Committee confirmed that a Brazilian athlete had failed an anti-doping test outside of the competition.
The Rio Olympics have been marred by doping scandals, starting with the ban on virtually all of Russia's track and field team before the Games following revelations of state-backed doping in the sport.
Bulgarian runner Silvia Danekova tested positive for the banned blood booster erythropoietin a few days after her arrival in Brazil to compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase.
The 33-year-old Danekova was suspended after failing an out-of-competition test on Aug. 1, the Bulgarian Olympic Committee said in a statement.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.