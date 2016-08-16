RIO DE JANEIRO Show jumping teams from the United States, Brazil, the Netherlands and Germany posted penalty-free rounds on Tuesday, putting them in a four-way tie ahead of the final round that will decide the Olympic medals.

Brazilian riders have thrilled the crowds at Deodoro Park since jumping competition began on Sunday, with fans cheering loudly then collectively hushing each other to allow the riders to concentrate.

"It is certainly more than we are used to. It gives us motivation not distraction," Brazil's Alvaro "Doda" de Miranda told reporters. "The horses feel the same."

To stay in contention for what would be Brazil's first team show jumping medal since 2000, however, they will need strong performances from all three riders on Wednesday.

Their fourth, Stephan de Freitas Barcha, was disqualified after a jury decided he was guilty of using excessive force with his spurs. A rider from Ukraine was eliminated for the same reason.

"Disqualification under this rule does not imply that there was intent to injure the horse, but it is essential that the rules are enforced in order to ensure that horse welfare ‎is protected,” said Stephan Ellenbruch, president of the Rio 2016 Equestrian Olympic Ground Jury.

Two riders, from Belgium and the Netherlands, were disqualified for rough riding on Sunday.

"That is not an ideal situation," De Miranda said. "We need to stick together and get it done with the three of us."

Teams are allowed to drop their worst score out of four in the team qualifications. The United States, for instance, did not count four-time Olympic veteran Beezie Madden's eight faults, or two rails down.

Eight teams qualified for the final team round, though some riders will jump again for individual medals on Friday.

Defending Olympic champions Britain did not make the cut.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, editing by Ed Osmond/Peter Rutherford)