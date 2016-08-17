Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
U.S. swimmer James Feigen told a Texas newspaper that he remained in Brazil on Wednesday after a judge there ordered him and teammate Ryan Lochte not to leave.
"I can't talk right now," Feigen told the San Antonio Express-News when contacted on Wednesday morning. "I'm still in Brazil and (an interview) is going to have to wait."
The Brazilian judge said the swimmers gave conflicting accounts of how they were robbed at gunpoint outside the Rio Olympic Games this past weekend and ordered their passports seized. Judicial sources said they believed the pair was no longer in Brazil, and Lochte's father told U.S. media his son arrived back in the United States before the order was issued.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.