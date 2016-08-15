Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO The coach of Germany's canoe slalom team, Stefan Henze, died from head injuries sustained in a car crash last week in Rio de Janeiro, the German Olympics team said on Monday.
Henze was traveling with a teammate in a taxi to the athletes' village early on Friday in the Barra de Tijuca neighborhood when the car crashed into a concrete barrier. His teammate Christian Kaeding suffered minor injuries and was briefly treated in hospital before being released.
It was not yet clear how the accident occurred.
"We are endlessly sad on this day," said German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) President Alfons Hoermann in a statement. "Words cannot come close to describing how we in the Olympic team feel after this dreadful incident."
The 35-year-old, a 2004 Olympic Games silver medalist, had undergone emergency surgery early on Friday and had been in intensive care ever since.
"Today sports, for which the entire team came to Rio, moves into the background," said team chief Michael Vesper. "Our thoughts are with his family who had the chance here to bid farewell."
The German team said it will hold a ceremony on Tuesday at the Place of Mourning inside the Olympic Village where the athletes live.
"The IOC is mourning the loss of a true Olympian," said IOC President Thomas Bach, a German who headed the DOSB until 2013.
"Our sympathy is with the family of Stefan Henze, his friends and all of the German Olympic Team. We will honor his memory tomorrow by lowering all the German flags at the Olympic Venues to half-mast."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Bendeich and Bill Rigby)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.