Patrick Hickey poses on the blue carpet prior to the 2015 ANOC Awards in Washington in this October 29, 2015 file photo. Brazilian police said on August 17, 2016 they were hunting for Hickey, an Irish member of the International Olympic Committee, in connection with an investigation into ticket reselling at the Rio Olympics. Police said in a statement they had discovered evidence linking Hickey to an international scheme to illegally pass Olympic tickets to touts who were reselling them at well above their original price. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File photo